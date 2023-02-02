JUST IN
Central banks should stick to 'higher for longer' rate approach: IMF
European Central Bank outpaces US Federal Reserve with half-point hike
Bank of England raises borrowing costs to 4%, hints rates near peak
Bank of England expected to raise interest rates to tame inflation
Fed opts for small rate hike, still expects to deliver 'ongoing increases'
Dollar rises ahead of US Fed decision, but set for fourth monthly drop
Dollar hovers near nine-month low against euro as yen bounces
Euro scales nine-month peak against US dollar as ECB hawks let fly
Dollar hovers around seven-month lows as economic storm clouds gather
Japanese banks get home regulator's nod to settle all trades via CCIL
You are here: Home » International » News » Finance
European Central Bank outpaces US Federal Reserve with half-point hike
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Central banks should stick to 'higher for longer' rate approach: IMF

The S&P has risen more than 7% this year and is up more than 15% from its low in mid-October

Topics
IMF | IMF on global growth | International Monetary Fund

Reuters 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

(Reuters) - Global central banks need to make clear to financial markets the probable need for interest rates to remain higher for longer in order to bring inflation sustainably back down to target and avoid a rebound in price pressures, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

The warning comes amid a significant easing in financial conditions since October as investors looked past the steep run up in interest rates by central banks last year designed to bring down an inflation rate that breached 6% in more than 80% of the world's economies. Instead, as central bankers near a peak in their policy rates and inflation has begun to recede, investors have been betting on a quick pivot to rate cuts.

"Central banks should communicate the likely need to keep interest rates higher for longer until there is evidence that inflation - including wages and prices of services - has sustainably returned to the target," the head of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Tobias Adrian, and his two deputies wrote in a blog post.

"Loosening prematurely could risk a sharp resurgence in inflation once activity rebounds, leaving countries susceptible to further shocks which could de-anchor inflation expectations," they added.

The disconnect was on show on Wednesday when the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its policy rate and Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank does not plan to cut rates this year as it needs to see goods disinflation followed by marked progress in the services sector, which is forecast to take longer.

Investors ignored him, piling further into bets the Fed will cut rates this year while stocks rallied.

The S&P has risen more than 7% this year and is up more than 15% from its low in mid-October.

A premature easing in financial conditions is unwelcome for central banks, as it lowers the cost of borrowing at a time when rate setters are trying to keep it restrictive to dampen demand across their economies and bring inflation to heel.

The IMF said history shows high inflation is often persistent without "forceful and decisive" monetary policy actions and noted too that while goods inflation has abated the same progress is unlikely for the services sector without significant cooling in the labor market.

"Crucially, central banks must avoid misreading sharp declines in goods prices and easing policy before services inflation and wages, which adjust more slowly, have also moderated markedly," the authors wrote. "It is critical for policymakers to remain resolute and focus on bringing inflation back to target without delay."

 

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IMF

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 21:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.