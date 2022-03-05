China lowers GDP target from last year's 6.1% to 5.5% for this year

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
ICC T20 WC: Magnificent Buttler helps England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
T20 WC, WI vs SL Highlights: Sri Lanka wins, Windies out of semifinals race
-
China on Saturday lowered its GDP target to 5.5 per cent for this year from last year's 6.1 per cent.
The new target for the second-largest economy was announced by Premier Li Keqiang in his work report presented to the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's parliament which opened its annual session here on Saturday.
China's economy grew by 8.1 per cent in 2021 to about USD 18 trillion a performance that was stated to be the best in a decade.
The pace of the growth was well above the government target of above six per cent in 2021.
In his work report presented to the NPC, Li said China plans to create more than 11 million new jobs in 2022.
He said China plans to cut the ratio of its deficit to GDP to around 2.8 per cent for the year of 2022.
The fundamentals of China's economy remain unchanged, and the nation will maintain long-term growth, he said.
Over 2,800 members attended the NPC which will meet here for over a week to transact the annual legislative work.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU