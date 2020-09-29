Coronavirus is a serious global challenge: Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen

-
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday said COVID-19 is a serious global challenge and multilateral cooperation will help tackle the pandemic.
In her remarks at the virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she also expressed her condolences over the lives lost due in India to COVID-19.
"I think we have seen great leadership in India. We recognise and know that this is a very difficult time for you. I would like to express my condolences. This pandemic is a serious global challenge for all of us, it affects all of us. Cooperation is so important not only bilaterally but also at the multilateral level," she said.
She said India and Denmark cooperation will help tackle the situation created by COVID-19 as also challenges like climate change.
During the summit, the two Prime Ministers agreed to elevate India-Denmark relations to a Green Strategic Partnership.
She said it was an honour for Denmark to be a part of the First Green Strategic Partnership.
According to a joint statement issued after the summit between the two leaders, the Green Strategic Partnership is a mutually beneficial arrangement to advance political cooperation, expand economic relations and green growth, create jobs and strengthen cooperation on addressing global challenges and opportunities with a focus on an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
The two countries will cooperate through relevant ministries, institutions and stakeholders under the Green Strategic Partnership.
