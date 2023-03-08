JUST IN
Covid-19 lab leak fight obscures the global rise of high-security biolabs
China's foreign minister warns of conflict unless US changes course
President Xi Jinping doubts Chinese military's ability to invade Taiwan
Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated can fly with others
Int'l Women's Day: UN calls for Innovation, technology for gender equality
Senate confirms appointment of Arun Subramanian as NY district court judge
UN rights chief opens channels of communication about issues in China
Biden administration to relax Covid testing rules for travellers from China
Both Democrats, Republicans responsible for US spending crisis: Nikki Haley
Pak EC issues bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Covid-19 lab leak fight obscures the global rise of high-security biolabs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Covid-19 can increase risk of liver problems, acid reflux, ulcers: Study

People infected with Covid can also see an increased likelihood of constipation, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, bloating and vomiting

Topics
Coronavirus | Liver

IANS  |  New York 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

People who have had Covid-19 are at increased risk of developing gastrointestinal (GI) disorders such as liver problems, acute pancreatitis, irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, and ulcers, within a year after infection compared with people who haven't been infected, according to a study.

People infected with Covid can also see an increased likelihood of constipation, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, bloating and vomiting.

"Gastrointestinal problems were among the first that were reported by the patient community," senior author Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University said. "It is increasingly clear that the GI tract serves as a reservoir for the virus."

The gastrointestinal system includes the mouth, throat, oesophagus, stomach, small and large intestines, rectum and anus, as well as organs, such as the liver and pancreas, that produce enzymes to aid in the digestion of food and liquids.

For the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers analysed about 14 million medical records.

They found that GI disorders were 36 per cent more likely in people with Covid-19 compared with those who had not been infected with the virus. This includes people who were and were not hospitalised because of the virus.

Further, people who had Covid were also at a 62 per cent increased risk of developing ulcers in the lining of the stomach or small intestine; a 35 per cent heightened risk of suffering from acid reflux disease; and a 46 per cent increased risk of experiencing acute pancreatitis.

Covid patients were also 54 per cent more likely to suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, 47 per cent more likely to experience inflammation of the stomach lining, and 36 per cent more likely to have an upset stomach without an obvious cause.

Similarly, those who had Covid-19 were 54 per cent more likely to experience digestive symptoms such as constipation, diarrhoea, bloating, vomiting and abdominal pain, the findings showed.

The researchers estimate that, so far, infections caused by SARS-CoV-2 have contributed to 42 million new cases worldwide.

"This is no small number, Al-Aly said. "It is crucial to include GI health as an integral part of post-acute Covid care."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 13:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.