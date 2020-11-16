Home Depot to buy HD Supply Holdings in deal valued at $8 billion

-
-
Home Depot Inc said on Monday it would buy industrial goods wholesaler HD Supply Holdings Inc in a deal valued at about $8 billion.
The home improvement chain said it would offer $56 per share in cash to HD Supply shareholders, a near 25% premium to the stock's last close.
Home Depot's smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc last week said it was not in talks to buy HD Supply, denying a previous media report.
HD Supply shares jumped 24.3% premarket.
