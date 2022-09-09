India-Japan partnership good for Indo-Pacific region: EAM Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
US raises concern over security framework between Solomon Islands, China
US officials join Quad meet, discuss vision of free and open Indo-pacific
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi
India, Australia share same vision for open Indo-Pacific: Rajnath Singh
India, US need to cooperate more closely in Indo-Pacific region: Wilson
-
A stronger India-Japan partnership is good for each other as well as for the Indo-Pacific region and the global order, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.
Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the 2+2 Dialogue along with their counterparts from Japan -- Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defence Minister Hamada Yasukazu -- on Thursday.
"Noted the progress in various facets of bilateral cooperation. Discussed current regional and global issues. Agreed to expand and intensify our consultations," Jaishankar tweeted Thursday after concluding a "strategic dialogue" with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa.
"A stronger India-Japan partnership is good for each other, for Indo-Pacific and the global order," he added.
Japan and India are members of the Quad - which includes the US and Australia - a strategic grouping considered by some as a counter to China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, while Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU