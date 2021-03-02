Israel accused of 'inducing panic' in Persian Gulf, Tel Aviv deny

Iranian authorities have accused of "inducing panic" in the while rejecting the country's claim that Tehran was involved in a blast aboard an Israel-owned ship last week.

"We strongly reject this accusation," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly press briefing on Monday.

He noted that is "the basis of all insecurity and instability in the region".

Earlier Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed for an explosion aboard the MV Helios Ray, a Bahamian-flagged vehicle-carrier ship, in the Sea of Oman.

The ship was sailing out of the Middle East to Singapore on February 26.

The and the Sea of Oman, Khatibzadeh said, are Iran's "immediate security areas", and Tehran "will not allow" to "induce panic" in the region.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)