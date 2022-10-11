JUST IN
Govts across globe stoked global inequality since pandemic, finds study
UK needs more migrants to boost growth, says CBI business lobby survey
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns of global recession in 6-9 months
ECB's Knot urges 'significant' steps at next two policy meetings
China's holiday spending plunges to seven-year low on Covid curbs
Benchmark yield at near 4-month high on spike in US yields, oil prices
Oil falls as China demand concerns fuel recession fears
German expert panel proposes 2-stage energy subsidy to ease high rates
Cost of living pressure overtakes Covid as Australians' top concern: Report
Indian start-up market worth betting on, says Facebook co-founder Saverin
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad; third in 4 months
Business Standard

It's time to strengthen ties with India, says Indonesian business leader

A top Indonesian business and industry expert said a forum like G20 is becoming more and more important during these challenging times to address economic issues faced by developing countries

Topics
Indonesia | G20  | G20 nations

ANI  Others 

G20
File Image | Photo: Reuters

As the world continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19 and deal with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a top Indonesian business and industry expert said a forum like G20 is becoming more and more important during these challenging times to address economic issues faced by developing countries.

Speaking with ANI, Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce said, "G20 forum is becoming more and more important, particularly it is talking about the economy. We just passed the process of recovery starting after the pandemic. Now the geopolitical situation in Russia and Ukraine, that ups the challenges that the global economy is facing."

"With high inflation, high energy cost, and scarcity of food -- those are very important conversations. There is a need to have a public and private partnership, which is a key."

Rasjid argued that the representation of developing countries in crafting policies at major world forums will be key to solving the problems faced by developing countries. "This is also the time for us as India and Indonesia, that we see the centre of economic growth is in Asia. And Indonesia and India are the two leaders that may bring or create economic solutions," he said.

"...the continuation of the leadership of G20 and Business-20, from Indonesia to India, and later to Brazil and later on to South Africa. All those are emerging countries," he added.

The Indonesian business leader said he thinks it's time to have conversations about small-medium enterprise, ways to elevate poverty and how health can be democratised.

Speaking on the current state of India-Indonesia bilateral ties, he said both countries have a common history, values and culture. "This is the time to strengthen this relationship."

"There is already a conversation on a trade agreement between India and Indonesia. It should be more than that. It should be economic cooperation agreement where we not only talk about trade but investment, education, capital development and technology."

He said it is important for India and Indonesia to strengthen the relationship that the two countries have forged since the 1950s during the non-alignment days.

"It's time for Indonesia and India to strengthen this. Not only G2G level but business to business and people-to-people level," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indonesia

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 09:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.