Jordan warns about decline in international support for Syrian refugees

-
ALSO READ
Ready to confront any Turkish attack: Syrian Army on to recent shelling
At least 3 killed as Russia rains cruise missiles on Ukraine's Dnipro
UN refugee agency to build 2,300 earthquake-resilient houses in Afghanistan
Lebanon forced to return refugees to Syria due to lack of int'l plan: FM
US to provide additional $186 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
Jordan has warned against the noticeable decline in international support extended to refugees in the Middle East and the related UN institutions.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made the remarks at a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi in Amman, where he stressed the need for mobilizing joint action to provide a decent life for refugees and help host countries shoulder the burden of hosting them, reports Xinhua news agency.
Safadi praised the solid partnership between Jordan and UNHCR to present necessary services to about 1.3 million Syrians residing in Jordan, of which only 10 percent live in refugee camps, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
He also underlined the role of UNHCR in supporting refugees and maintaining their cause on the international agenda.
The two sides agreed to intensify efforts to rally international support for refugees.
For his part, the UN official commended Jordan's role in hosting and providing Syrian refugees with needed health and education services.
Also on Sunday, Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh discussed with Grandi the prospects of cooperation between Jordan and UN agencies providing humanitarian and relief services to Syrian refugees, the state-run Petra news agency reported.
King Abdullah II of Jordan received Grandi on Sunday and underlined the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards host countries, especially in light of challenges related to global food security, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.
According to the UN, Jordan now hosts some 675,000 registered refugees from Syria, who began fleeing in 2011 when the crisis in their country brought unimaginable suffering on its citizens.
Most Syrian refugees in Jordan live in its towns and villages, among local communities.
Only 17 per cent live in the two main refugee camps, Za'atari and Azraq.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU