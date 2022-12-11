Lanka Premier League will boost economy, says tourism minister Fernando

Originally planned for August 2022, the much-awaited Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 commenced on December 6. The league was postponed because of the economic and political turmoil in the island nation.

With the conditions in the country improving since the economic and political crisis, the excitement and buzz this time around in is entirely different, especially since this comes after the country has undergone such a tough period and is putting smiles on the faces of the fans coming in to see all the action on the field.

Sri Lanka's minister Harin Fernando is optimistic that the league will help in boosting the country's and will instill confidence among others to come here and enjoy the natural beauty of the island nation.

He said, "The appetite for cricket in is huge and it shows in the fact that we are being able to organize the third edition of the tournament despite the pandemic last year. This nation has gone through a lot of struggles this year as well, but cricket always brings a smile to their faces and motivates them to fight against all the odds."

"This is what unifies this country. We are happy that we have been able to play a part in bringing joy to the lives of the people of . Besides this, the league will certainly help to unearth some of the best cricketing talents in the country. I am certainly looking forward to the tournament," he added.

Discussing the positive impact of LPL 2022, Anil Mohan, Chairman and Managing Director of IPG Sports, the official promoter of LPL, said, "We want maximum exposure for Sri Lanka, and maximum positive impact for the economy, from LPL 2022. I am confident that the league will also help in increasing for Sri Lanka. We look forward to a top-notch LPL tournament that will deliver all the excitement expected and enjoy wider participation from both local and foreign fans."

Dasun Shanaka, captain of Dambulla Aura, said, "The LPL will bring smiles to the people here. I know people have been through tough time, but I am 100% sure that the LPL will bring back smiles on their faces because there is one thing that unifies everybody in this country, and that is cricket. We want the fans to go back to their homes with a smile on their face."

LPL 2022, which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic tournament, with an flavour, will consist of 24 games and will see the participation of the topmost domestic and cricketers.

