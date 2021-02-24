LinkedIn suffers over two hour long global outage, platform back up now

-
-
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn suffered a global outage for more than two hours in the early hours on Wednesday, and users across mobile and desktop platforms were unable to use the platform.
LinkedIn, which is the world's largest professional network with nearly 740 million members in more than 200 countries, was later up and running.
"Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop. We're working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!" The company said in a tweet.
It later confirmed the problem is solved.
"Pardon the interruption everyone. We're back on track now. Unconfirmed reports indicate it might have been Agatha all along," the company said jokingly in a tweet.
Agatha Harkness is a fictional character that appears in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. She is a powerful witch, portrayed as a sinister heroine and teacher of Wanda Maximoff, as well as being the mother of Nicholas Scratch.
It is rare to see LinkedIn facing an outage and it experienced widespread issues in January last year.
Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26 billion.
--IANS
na/
