Maryam Nawaz urges Pak youth to demand accountability from Imran Khan govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that "it was time to stop giving sacrifices and demand accountability" from the Imran Khan-led government.
Speaking at a youth convention, the opposition leader also said that her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was removed in 2017 on false allegations, and vowed that the next government will be formed by the PML-N, while telling the incumbent government to count its days, reported Geo News.
"Even today, when they wish to strike against Nawaz Sharif, they have to arrest his brother and summon his daughter before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a political case," she said.
This statement comes after NAB has summoned Maryam on March 26 to respond in a case pertaining to acquisition of land in Raiwind as well as the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, reported Geo News.
The PML-N will fight against NAB "with all their might if NAB causes any problems, said the PML-N leader, while remarking that the bureau is sore that their 'master Imran Khan' is being exposed in front of everyone for robbing the people of wheat, sugar, gas, electricity and their votes.
"They were so scared of the long march that they summoned me the very day the long march was (previously) scheduled," she maintained.
Maryam further said that if the 'fake government' had any real sway, then the 'fake' Imran Khan would not have been in the state he is today despite having forcibly obtained election results in his favour, according to Geo News.
She also credited the former Chief Minister of Punjab province, Shehbaz Sharif, for leaving behind a 'sparklingly clean Punjab', which has now been reduced to a 'mound of garbage'.
"PML-N knows that if it allows the government to continue for the next two-and-a-half years, its name might be erased from the pages of history, but the PM has the gall to say he will mobilise the public against the Opposition," she further said.
"Wherever there is an election, Inshaallah Nawaz Sharif will win [...] and wherever there is election rigging and underhanded dealing, you will see that we have lost," Maryam Nawaz remarked.
