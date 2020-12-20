Nepal PM recommends dissolution of Parliament in emergency meeting: Reports

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

File photo of Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli. Nepal recalled India envoy, cancelled President Bhandari’s visit in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Oli has summoned an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers after a series of meetings with the ruling Nepal Communist Party's top leadership.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli recommended dissolution of Parliament at an emergency Cabinet meeting on Sunday, according to media reports.

Oli has summoned an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers after a series of meetings with the ruling Nepal Communist Party's top leadership and ministers on Saturday, the Himalayan Times reported.

Today's Cabinet meeting decided to recommend the President to dissolve the Parliament, the Kathmandu Post reported, quoting Energy Minister Barshaman Pun.

The recommendation will now be forwarded to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for approval, the reports said.

Oli's move comes amidst a tussle for power with former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 20 2020. 11:34 IST

