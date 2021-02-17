New York sues Amazon over worker safety during Covid-19 pandemic

-
New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses in the state as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide.
The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James landed just days after Amazon preemptively sued to block the suit over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its employees who objected to working conditions.
In the suit filed late Tuesday, New York claims Amazon showed a flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements and retaliated illegally against employees who raised alarms.
James opened an investigation into Amazon in March following complaints about the lack of precautions taken to protect employees at New York facilities amid the pandemic. The investigation was later broadened to examine whether Amazon unlawfully fired or disciplined employees who reported these safety concerns.
