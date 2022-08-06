Over 70 rockets fired at Israel in 2 hrs, 9 fell in Gaza: Israeli Army

More than 70 rockets were fired at Israeli territory in two hours, 9 of which fell in the Strip, the Defense Forces said.

"In just 2 hours tonight: 71 rockets were fired from toward . 9 of these rockets fell INSIDE the Strip. Terrorist rockets threaten innocent civilians--both Israeli and Gazan," the IDF said on Twitter.

Earlier, the army said that air raid sirens sounded in the south and in the center of the country, including in cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod.

