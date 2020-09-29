Russia coronavirus update: Moscow's Covid-19 death toll reaches 5,203

The death toll from the in the Russian capital city of has reached 5,203, with 23 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, Russia's COVID-19 response center said in an update on Monday.

This is the first time deaths have exceeded 20 per day since July.

"In Moscow, 23 patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive test results died," the center said.

On Sunday, 16 people died in due to coronavirus-related complications.

