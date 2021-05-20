US says it opposes UN calling for cease-fire in Israel-Gaza conflict

-
ALSO READ
Death toll in Gaza reaches 122 as Israel-Palestine conflict intensifies
Death toll in Gaza crosses 100; Israel hit by 3 rockets from Lebanon
Israel-Palestine conflict: Fuel shipments halted for Gaza power station
Failing peace: Here's why Gaza Strip is almost always mired in conflict
Israel-Gaza fighting will take time to end: PM Benjamin Netanyahu
-
The United States said Wednesday it opposes a proposed UN Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers, reiterating that it could interfere with the Biden administration's efforts to end the hostilities.
France drafted the resolution after the US blocked at least four attempts to have the council issue a press statement calling for an end to the violence, giving the same reason. Diplomats said all other council members supported the statement.
A press statement requires agreement by all 15 council members, but a resolution requires only at least nine "yes" votes and no veto by the United States or any of the four other permanent members.
A French government spokesman had said "very intense discussions" were taking place with the United States on Wednesday about the proposed resolution, which UN diplomats said calls for a cease-fire and humanitarian aid for Gaza.
But a spokesperson for the US Mission to the United Nations said later in the day: "We've been clear and consistent that we are focused on intensive diplomatic efforts under way to bring an end to the violence and that we will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate."
The spokesperson commented on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of discussions.
The White House said that in a Wednesday phone call President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected "a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire." But Netanyahu said later he was "determined to continue this operation until its aim is met."
It was not clear if, or when, France would circulate the draft resolution to all council members or call for a vote, which would likely lead to a US veto.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi held talks in Paris earlier this week and they had a meeting Tuesday with Jordan's King Abdullah II via video conference on the Gaza conflict. In a joint statement, France, Egypt and Jordan said they "called on the parties to immediately agree on a ceasefire" and would work with the UN and other partners to ensure humanitarian help for the population of Gaza.
The 193-member General Assembly scheduled an open meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Thursday and about a dozen ministers were expected to attend in person.
Assembly spokesman Brenden Varma said Wednesday that dozens of countries were expected to speak during the day-long session, but no statement or resolution was expected.
The ambassadors of Niger, which chairs the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Algeria, the current chair of the UN's Arab Group, requested Thursday's meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU