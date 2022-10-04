US to block carriers if they fail to stop automated calls to customers

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has threatened to block calls from voice service providers that have failed to take action against illegal .

A robocall is a call that delivers pre-recorded messages through auto-dialing software to millions of people each day.

The FCC said that carriers must take key robocall mitigation steps and if they fail to demonstrate that they have met these requirements, they can be removed from the database and other networks will no longer take their traffic.

"This is a new era. If a provider doesn't meet its obligations under the law, it now faces expulsion from America's phone networks. Fines alone aren't enough. Providers that don't follow our rules and make it easy to scam consumers will now face swift consequences," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement late on Monday.

Removal from the database would require all intermediate providers and terminating voice service providers to cease carrying the companies traffic.

If that were to occur, all calls from these providers' customers would be blocked and no traffic originated by the provider would reach the called party, said the agency.

"These and other recent actions reflect the seriousness with which we take providers' obligations to take concrete and impactful steps to combat robocalls," said Loyaan A. Egal, acting Chief of the Enforcement Bureau.

"These providers have fallen woefully short and have now put at risk their continued participation in the US communications system. While we'll review their responses, we will not accept superficial gestures given the gravity of what is at stake," Egal added.

