152 stocks from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows

A total of 152 stocks including Apollo Tyres, BEML, Ceat, DLF, Escorts, MMTC, Tata Coffee and NBCC from the index touched 52-week lows today.
At 11:17 am, the S&P BSE 500 index was trading 0.96 per cent lower at 14,307, as compared to 0.41 per cent decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The index has fallen 10 per cent from its record high of 15,938 touched on September 3, 2018 in intra-day trade. It was 4.4 per cent away from its 52-week low of 13,684 hit on October 3, 2017.
Most of the state-owned banks, infrastructure, real estate, aviation, cement and automobiles companies are quoting at their 52-week lows.
Aviation stocks – Jet Airways (India), SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)- were down 7 per cent each after oil companies increased aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by 7.3 per cent on Monday, its steepest hike in recent times. This is the third consecutive price revision. Indian Oil said the hike was due to an increase in ATF prices in the global market and falling rupee.
Bharti Airtel has slipped 5% to Rs 322, extending its Friday’s 5 per cent decline on the BSE after the media report suggested that the telecom services provider gets ready to monetize Africa business in a big way.
Bharti Airtel on its own or through its subsidiary companies keeps on evaluating various opportunities of fund raising (both equity and debt) as per its requirement in ordinary course of business.
“The Company on February 14, 2018 had submitted an intimation wherein it was duly informed that the board of directors of Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV, a subsidiary company at its meeting held on February 12, 2018 had authorized its management to initiate non-binding exploratory discussions with various banks/intermediaries to evaluate the possibility/ feasibility of listing of its shares on an internationally recognized stock exchange,” Bharti Airtel said on clarification on news report.
Thus far in the calendar year 2018, the stock slipped 39 per cent as compared to 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Maruti Suzuki India was down 2% to Rs 7,211 on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company reported 0.5 per cent year on year (YoY) decline in its total sales for September to 162,290 units as subdued demand in the domestic market and weak exports impacted volumes. The company had sold 163,071 units in the same month last year.
Maruti's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market grew by a mere 0.7 per cent YoY to 151,512 units in September. The company's exports fell 25 per cent to 8,740 units on YoY basis.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|8K MILES
|182.65
|182.65
|192.25
|28-Sep-18
|ADANI PORTS
|326.65
|320.25
|320.75
|21-Sep-18
|ADITYA BIRLA CAP
|109.75
|109.20
|112.00
|28-Sep-18
|ADVANCE. ENZYME.
|183.00
|182.50
|185.10
|28-Sep-18
|AEGIS LOGISTICS
|193.60
|191.85
|192.00
|28-Sep-18
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|34.65
|34.15
|35.10
|28-Sep-18
|ALLCARGO LOGIST.
|97.00
|97.00
|99.70
|28-Jun-18
|ANDHRA BANK
|27.25
|26.05
|27.00
|28-Sep-18
|APOLLO TYRES
|208.40
|204.55
|206.10
|28-Sep-18
|ARVIND LTD
|316.25
|306.85
|315.00
|28-Sep-18
|ASAHI INDIA GLAS
|317.00
|316.15
|317.45
|28-Sep-18
|ASHOKA BUILDCON
|101.20
|93.15
|93.45
|28-Sep-18
|AU SMALL FINANCE
|554.20
|545.00
|546.30
|28-Sep-18
|BANDHAN BANK
|451.20
|451.20
|455.00
|27-Mar-18
|BANK OF BARODA
|98.10
|95.50
|97.00
|28-Sep-18
|BANK OF INDIA
|75.75
|73.55
|75.85
|28-Sep-18
|BANK OF MAHA
|11.05
|11.00
|11.06
|28-Sep-18
|BEML LTD
|582.95
|577.35
|601.40
|28-Sep-18
|BHARTI AIRTEL
|324.50
|321.95
|331.20
|18-Jul-18
|BLUE DART EXP.
|2913.25
|2900.05
|2908.45
|28-Sep-18
|BLUE STAR
|547.55
|546.55
|564.85
|28-Sep-18
|BOMBAY DYEING
|159.70
|159.70
|161.35
|29-Sep-17
|CAPITAL FIRST
|482.00
|474.95
|475.00
|17-Jul-18
|CASTROL INDIA
|140.60
|139.05
|140.55
|28-Sep-18
|CCL PRODUCTS
|247.00
|246.90
|250.20
|24-Sep-18
|CEAT
|1104.40
|1097.90
|1122.05
|28-Sep-18
|CENTRUM CAPITAL
|33.50
|30.00
|32.50
|28-Sep-18
|CENTURY PLY.
|173.70
|170.00
|172.90
|28-Sep-18
|CENTURY TEXTILES
|801.20
|772.30
|812.70
|28-Sep-18
|CESC
|819.10
|802.00
|804.75
|28-Sep-18
|CG POWER & INDU.
|43.50
|42.85
|44.15
|28-Sep-18
|COCHIN SHIPYARD
|381.90
|380.10
|388.60
|28-Sep-18
|COX & KINGS
|160.00
|140.60
|160.00
|28-Sep-18
|DCB BANK
|144.30
|141.70
|142.25
|28-Sep-18
|DEEPAK FERT.
|191.10
|185.00
|191.00
|28-Sep-18
|DHANUKA AGRITECH
|382.00
|381.75
|392.30
|28-Sep-18
|DISH TV
|56.40
|55.60
|55.85
|28-Sep-18
|DLF
|155.50
|151.55
|158.40
|28-Sep-17
|EDELWEISS.FIN.
|181.05
|177.00
|180.85
|28-Sep-18
|EICHER MOTORS
|23597.00
|23296.20
|23490.00
|28-Sep-18
|EID PARRY
|197.95
|193.00
|196.25
|28-Sep-18
|ENGINEERS INDIA
|112.85
|109.50
|116.20
|28-Sep-18
|EQUITAS HOLDINGS
|116.35
|114.50
|117.85
|28-Sep-18
|ESCORTS
|603.80
|581.10
|602.10
|28-Sep-18
|ESSEL PROPACK
|102.65
|102.20
|102.50
|17-Jul-18
|FINOLEX CABLES
|516.55
|482.00
|512.80
|26-Sep-18
|FORCE MOTORS
|1749.50
|1733.00
|1805.00
|28-Sep-18
|FUTURE CONSUMER
|36.75
|36.45
|37.15
|28-Sep-18
|FUTURE RETAIL
|449.00
|441.10
|453.05
|13-Aug-18
|G M D C
|90.95
|90.35
|92.75
|28-Sep-18
|GE T&D INDIA
|231.00
|230.50
|234.00
|28-Sep-18
|GENERAL INSURANC
|318.00
|310.90
|321.00
|12-Jul-18
|GIC HOUSING FIN
|247.50
|242.30
|250.00
|28-Sep-18
|GODREJ AGROVET
|501.00
|501.00
|508.50
|28-Sep-18
|GODREJ INDS.
|511.05
|498.05
|501.50
|06-Feb-18
|GREENPLY INDS.
|149.90
|149.90
|154.00
|28-Sep-18
|GULF OIL LUBRIC.
|734.95
|724.50
|726.65
|28-Sep-18
|H U D C O
|44.55
|44.45
|45.70
|28-Sep-18
|HERITAGE FOODS
|509.50
|481.00
|489.00
|28-Sep-18
|HERO MOTOCORP
|2871.70
|2850.00
|2880.00
|28-Sep-18
|HIMADRI SPECIALT
|110.10
|106.20
|109.50
|06-Jun-18
|HIND.COPPER
|48.45
|47.30
|50.40
|28-Sep-18
|HSIL
|249.80
|248.15
|249.10
|28-Sep-18
|I D F C
|38.85
|38.35
|39.15
|28-Sep-18
|I T D C
|310.25
|304.65
|315.05
|28-Sep-18
|IDFC BANK
|35.85
|35.25
|35.80
|28-Sep-18
|IFCI
|11.75
|11.55
|11.60
|28-Sep-18
|INDBULL.REALEST.
|83.90
|82.00
|82.40
|28-Sep-18
|INDIA CEMENTS
|100.05
|96.75
|97.35
|18-Jul-18
|INDIAN BANK
|224.45
|217.30
|220.00
|25-Sep-18
|INFIBEAM AVENUES
|65.90
|38.40
|53.80
|28-Sep-18
|INTERGLOBE AVIAT
|808.20
|768.25
|817.25
|28-Sep-18
|ITD CEM
|114.55
|114.05
|117.15
|28-Sep-18
|J & K BANK
|40.60
|38.20
|39.65
|28-Sep-18
|J K CEMENTS
|754.30
|659.00
|729.00
|08-Aug-18
|J KUMAR INFRA
|164.40
|164.40
|198.50
|02-Aug-18
|JAI CORP
|101.75
|95.20
|102.85
|28-Sep-17
|JAIN IRRIGATION
|60.25
|55.10
|59.00
|28-Sep-18
|JET AIRWAYS
|167.90
|163.70
|173.15
|27-Sep-18
|JINDAL STAIN .HI
|106.70
|105.10
|108.85
|28-Sep-18
|JINDAL STAIN.
|53.75
|51.15
|53.75
|28-Sep-18
|JK LAKSHMI CEM.
|294.40
|290.00
|298.00
|29-Jun-18
|JK TYRE & INDUST
|96.15
|95.00
|96.00
|28-Sep-18
|JM FINANCIAL
|84.10
|78.45
|83.75
|27-Sep-18
|JP ASSOCIATES
|6.48
|6.25
|6.45
|28-Sep-18
|JSW ENERGY
|61.95
|59.65
|59.65
|28-Sep-18
|KAJARIA CERAMICS
|359.10
|350.00
|362.10
|28-Sep-18
|KARNATAKA BANK
|96.35
|93.40
|96.10
|28-Sep-18
|KNR CONSTRUCT.
|172.30
|169.95
|174.10
|28-Sep-18
|LAK. VILAS BANK
|79.95
|67.95
|70.90
|28-Sep-18
|M R P L
|70.75
|70.10
|70.30
|21-Sep-18
|MAGMA FINCORP
|111.30
|109.45
|110.05
|21-Sep-18
|MAHINDRA HOLIDAY
|214.20
|208.35
|210.00
|28-Sep-18
|MANAPPURAM FIN.
|69.55
|68.95
|71.00
|28-Sep-18
|MANPASAND BEVER.
|102.65
|102.50
|104.00
|26-Jul-18
|MARUTI SUZUKI
|7322.40
|7211.00
|7300.75
|28-Sep-18
|MAX FINANCIAL
|398.40
|367.00
|401.55
|28-Sep-18
|MEGHMANI ORGAN.
|72.00
|71.90
|74.35
|28-Sep-18
|MINDA CORP
|124.70
|120.10
|121.30
|28-Sep-17
|MMTC
|26.10
|25.60
|26.85
|28-Sep-18
|MOIL
|156.00
|155.00
|160.10
|28-Sep-18
|MULTI COMM. EXC.
|671.35
|650.00
|665.00
|06-Feb-18
|NAVA BHARAT VENT
|120.00
|117.15
|118.00
|28-Sep-17
|NAVKAR CORPORAT.
|81.55
|81.00
|82.80
|28-Sep-18
|NBCC
|56.85
|55.05
|57.65
|28-Sep-18
|NCC
|69.75
|65.75
|72.65
|28-Sep-18
|NEW INDIA ASSURA
|221.50
|216.45
|217.55
|28-Sep-18
|NLC INDIA
|65.65
|65.00
|66.10
|28-Sep-18
|ORIENT CEMENT
|90.15
|90.15
|91.95
|28-Sep-18
|ORIENTAL BANK
|60.35
|58.25
|60.55
|28-Sep-18
|P I INDS.
|699.00
|691.80
|702.00
|28-Sep-18
|PARAG MILK FOODS
|225.20
|223.00
|231.50
|28-Sep-17
|PC JEWELLER
|56.55
|53.20
|57.50
|28-Sep-18
|PIRAMAL ENTERP.
|2263.10
|2205.00
|2254.20
|28-Sep-18
|PNB HOUSING
|902.00
|855.00
|857.20
|28-Sep-18
|PRISM JOHNSON
|84.50
|83.60
|85.45
|28-Sep-18
|PTC INDIA
|67.75
|66.15
|66.20
|28-Sep-18
|PTC INDIA FIN
|14.24
|14.00
|14.25
|11-Jul-18
|PUNJAB NATL.BANK
|60.30
|58.65
|58.65
|28-Sep-18
|R C F
|57.60
|57.00
|59.05
|28-Sep-18
|RAIN INDUSTRIES
|155.20
|155.20
|163.00
|17-Jul-18
|RAYMOND
|651.70
|632.15
|655.00
|28-Sep-18
|REDINGTON INDIA
|91.75
|82.00
|85.15
|21-Sep-18
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|275.75
|268.00
|274.35
|28-Sep-18
|RELIANCE INFRA.
|286.50
|281.20
|286.00
|28-Sep-18
|S C I
|41.10
|40.35
|40.90
|28-Sep-18
|SADBHAV ENGG.
|206.30
|206.30
|210.00
|28-Sep-18
|SBI LIFE INSURAN
|501.70
|499.00
|502.80
|28-Sep-18
|SHARDA CROPCHEM
|329.10
|308.15
|316.00
|24-Sep-18
|SHRI.CITY UNION.
|1550.00
|1549.05
|1645.00
|28-Sep-18
|SOMANY CERAMICS
|366.00
|351.20
|361.05
|28-Sep-18
|SOUTH IND.BANK
|13.10
|12.80
|12.90
|28-Sep-18
|SPARC
|331.50
|328.10
|332.00
|09-Oct-17
|SPICEJET
|64.90
|64.05
|66.70
|27-Sep-18
|SUPREME INDS.
|975.85
|972.00
|980.00
|28-Sep-18
|SUZLON ENERGY
|5.28
|5.05
|5.38
|28-Sep-18
|SWAN ENERGY
|126.80
|114.25
|116.95
|28-Sep-18
|SYNDICATE BANK
|30.25
|29.95
|30.65
|28-Sep-18
|TATA COFFEE
|93.40
|92.45
|95.10
|28-Sep-18
TEXMACO RAIL
|56.65
|55.60
|57.00
|20-Jul-18
|THOMAS COOK (I)
|211.40
|211.40
|216.00
|06-Feb-18
|TIMKEN INDIA
|577.00
|575.05
|587.95
|28-Sep-18
|TV18 BROADCAST
|33.50
|33.10
|34.60
|28-Sep-18
|TVS SRICHAKRA
|2700.00
|2650.00
|2650.00
|24-Sep-18
|UCO BANK
|16.55
|16.25
|16.70
|28-Sep-18
|UJJIVAN FIN.SER.
|244.00
|227.00
|241.85
|28-Sep-18
|UNICHEM LABS.
|191.35
|188.75
|190.20
|28-Sep-18
|UNION BANK (I)
|65.00
|63.45
|64.80
|28-Sep-18
|V-GUARD INDS.
|171.85
|164.50
|172.25
|28-Sep-18
|VA TECH WABAG
|287.00
|271.20
|290.25
|28-Sep-18
|ZEE ENTERTAINMEN
|434.20
|415.00
|428.90
|28-Sep-18
