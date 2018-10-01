152 stocks from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, and from the S&P index hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday.

A total of 152 stocks including Apollo Tyres, BEML, Ceat, DLF, Escorts, MMTC, Tata Coffee and NBCC from the index touched 52-week lows today.

At 11:17 am, the S&P BSE 500 index was trading 0.96 per cent lower at 14,307, as compared to 0.41 per cent decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The index has fallen 10 per cent from its record high of 15,938 touched on September 3, 2018 in intra-day trade. It was 4.4 per cent away from its 52-week low of 13,684 hit on October 3, 2017.

Most of the state-owned banks, infrastructure, real estate, aviation, cement and automobiles companies are quoting at their 52-week lows.

Aviation stocks – (India), and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)- were down 7 per cent each after oil companies increased aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by 7.3 per cent on Monday, its steepest hike in recent times. This is the third consecutive price revision. Indian Oil said the hike was due to an increase in ATF prices in the global market and falling rupee.

has slipped 5% to Rs 322, extending its Friday’s 5 per cent decline on the BSE after the media report suggested that the telecom services provider gets ready to monetize Africa business in a big way.

on its own or through its subsidiary companies keeps on evaluating various opportunities of fund raising (both equity and debt) as per its requirement in ordinary course of business.

“The Company on February 14, 2018 had submitted an intimation wherein it was duly informed that the board of directors of International (Netherlands) BV, a subsidiary company at its meeting held on February 12, 2018 had authorized its management to initiate non-binding exploratory discussions with various banks/intermediaries to evaluate the possibility/ feasibility of listing of its shares on an internationally recognized stock exchange,” Bharti Airtel said on clarification on report.

Thus far in the calendar year 2018, the stock slipped 39 per cent as compared to 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

was down 2% to Rs 7,211 on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company reported 0.5 per cent year on year (YoY) decline in its total sales for September to 162,290 units as subdued demand in the domestic market and weak exports impacted volumes. The company had sold 163,071 units in the same month last year.

Maruti's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market grew by a mere 0.7 per cent YoY to 151,512 units in September. The company's exports fell 25 per cent to 8,740 units on YoY basis.