Infibeam Avenues turns volatile; surges over 80% in intra-day trade
Business Standard

152 stocks from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows

Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment, Jet Airways and IndiGo from the S&P BSE500 index hit their respective 52-week low today.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors and Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the S&P BSE500 index hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday.

A total of 152 stocks including Apollo Tyres, BEML, Ceat, DLF, Escorts, MMTC, Tata Coffee and NBCC from the index touched 52-week lows today.

At 11:17 am, the S&P BSE 500 index was trading 0.96 per cent lower at 14,307, as compared to 0.41 per cent decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The index has fallen 10 per cent from its record high of 15,938 touched on September 3, 2018 in intra-day trade. It was 4.4 per cent away from its 52-week low of 13,684 hit on October 3, 2017.

Most of the state-owned banks, infrastructure, real estate, aviation, cement and automobiles companies are quoting at their 52-week lows.

Aviation stocks – Jet Airways (India), SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)- were down 7 per cent each after oil companies increased aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by 7.3 per cent on Monday, its steepest hike in recent times. This is the third consecutive price revision. Indian Oil said the hike was due to an increase in ATF prices in the global market and falling rupee.

Bharti Airtel has slipped 5% to Rs 322, extending its Friday’s 5 per cent decline on the BSE after the media report suggested that the telecom services provider gets ready to monetize Africa business in a big way.

Bharti Airtel on its own or through its subsidiary companies keeps on evaluating various opportunities of fund raising (both equity and debt) as per its requirement in ordinary course of business.

“The Company on February 14, 2018 had submitted an intimation wherein it was duly informed that the board of directors of Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV, a subsidiary company at its meeting held on February 12, 2018 had authorized its management to initiate non-binding exploratory discussions with various banks/intermediaries to evaluate the possibility/ feasibility of listing of its shares on an internationally recognized stock exchange,” Bharti Airtel said on clarification on news report.

Thus far in the calendar year 2018, the stock slipped 39 per cent as compared to 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Maruti Suzuki India was down 2% to Rs 7,211 on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company reported 0.5 per cent year on year (YoY) decline in its total sales for September to 162,290 units as subdued demand in the domestic market and weak exports impacted volumes. The company had sold 163,071 units in the same month last year.

Maruti's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market grew by a mere 0.7 per cent YoY to 151,512 units in September. The company's exports fell 25 per cent to 8,740 units on YoY basis.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
8K MILES 182.65 182.65 192.25 28-Sep-18
ADANI PORTS 326.65 320.25 320.75 21-Sep-18
ADITYA BIRLA CAP 109.75 109.20 112.00 28-Sep-18
ADVANCE. ENZYME. 183.00 182.50 185.10 28-Sep-18
AEGIS LOGISTICS 193.60 191.85 192.00 28-Sep-18
ALLAHABAD BANK 34.65 34.15 35.10 28-Sep-18
ALLCARGO LOGIST. 97.00 97.00 99.70 28-Jun-18
ANDHRA BANK 27.25 26.05 27.00 28-Sep-18
APOLLO TYRES 208.40 204.55 206.10 28-Sep-18
ARVIND LTD 316.25 306.85 315.00 28-Sep-18
ASAHI INDIA GLAS 317.00 316.15 317.45 28-Sep-18
ASHOKA BUILDCON 101.20 93.15 93.45 28-Sep-18
AU SMALL FINANCE 554.20 545.00 546.30 28-Sep-18
BANDHAN BANK 451.20 451.20 455.00 27-Mar-18
BANK OF BARODA 98.10 95.50 97.00 28-Sep-18
BANK OF INDIA 75.75 73.55 75.85 28-Sep-18
BANK OF MAHA 11.05 11.00 11.06 28-Sep-18
BEML LTD 582.95 577.35 601.40 28-Sep-18
BHARTI AIRTEL 324.50 321.95 331.20 18-Jul-18
BLUE DART EXP. 2913.25 2900.05 2908.45 28-Sep-18
BLUE STAR 547.55 546.55 564.85 28-Sep-18
BOMBAY DYEING 159.70 159.70 161.35 29-Sep-17
CAPITAL FIRST 482.00 474.95 475.00 17-Jul-18
CASTROL INDIA 140.60 139.05 140.55 28-Sep-18
CCL PRODUCTS 247.00 246.90 250.20 24-Sep-18
CEAT 1104.40 1097.90 1122.05 28-Sep-18
CENTRUM CAPITAL 33.50 30.00 32.50 28-Sep-18
CENTURY PLY. 173.70 170.00 172.90 28-Sep-18
CENTURY TEXTILES 801.20 772.30 812.70 28-Sep-18
CESC 819.10 802.00 804.75 28-Sep-18
CG POWER & INDU. 43.50 42.85 44.15 28-Sep-18
COCHIN SHIPYARD 381.90 380.10 388.60 28-Sep-18
COX & KINGS 160.00 140.60 160.00 28-Sep-18
DCB BANK 144.30 141.70 142.25 28-Sep-18
DEEPAK FERT. 191.10 185.00 191.00 28-Sep-18
DHANUKA AGRITECH 382.00 381.75 392.30 28-Sep-18
DISH TV 56.40 55.60 55.85 28-Sep-18
DLF 155.50 151.55 158.40 28-Sep-17
EDELWEISS.FIN. 181.05 177.00 180.85 28-Sep-18
EICHER MOTORS 23597.00 23296.20 23490.00 28-Sep-18
EID PARRY 197.95 193.00 196.25 28-Sep-18
ENGINEERS INDIA 112.85 109.50 116.20 28-Sep-18
EQUITAS HOLDINGS 116.35 114.50 117.85 28-Sep-18
ESCORTS 603.80 581.10 602.10 28-Sep-18
ESSEL PROPACK 102.65 102.20 102.50 17-Jul-18
FINOLEX CABLES 516.55 482.00 512.80 26-Sep-18
FORCE MOTORS 1749.50 1733.00 1805.00 28-Sep-18
FUTURE CONSUMER 36.75 36.45 37.15 28-Sep-18
FUTURE RETAIL 449.00 441.10 453.05 13-Aug-18
G M D C 90.95 90.35 92.75 28-Sep-18
GE T&D INDIA 231.00 230.50 234.00 28-Sep-18
GENERAL INSURANC 318.00 310.90 321.00 12-Jul-18
GIC HOUSING FIN 247.50 242.30 250.00 28-Sep-18
GODREJ AGROVET 501.00 501.00 508.50 28-Sep-18
GODREJ INDS. 511.05 498.05 501.50 06-Feb-18
GREENPLY INDS. 149.90 149.90 154.00 28-Sep-18
GULF OIL LUBRIC. 734.95 724.50 726.65 28-Sep-18
H U D C O 44.55 44.45 45.70 28-Sep-18
HERITAGE FOODS 509.50 481.00 489.00 28-Sep-18
HERO MOTOCORP 2871.70 2850.00 2880.00 28-Sep-18
HIMADRI SPECIALT 110.10 106.20 109.50 06-Jun-18
HIND.COPPER 48.45 47.30 50.40 28-Sep-18
HSIL 249.80 248.15 249.10 28-Sep-18
I D F C 38.85 38.35 39.15 28-Sep-18
I T D C 310.25 304.65 315.05 28-Sep-18
IDFC BANK 35.85 35.25 35.80 28-Sep-18
IFCI 11.75 11.55 11.60 28-Sep-18
INDBULL.REALEST. 83.90 82.00 82.40 28-Sep-18
INDIA CEMENTS 100.05 96.75 97.35 18-Jul-18
INDIAN BANK 224.45 217.30 220.00 25-Sep-18
INFIBEAM AVENUES 65.90 38.40 53.80 28-Sep-18
INTERGLOBE AVIAT 808.20 768.25 817.25 28-Sep-18
ITD CEM 114.55 114.05 117.15 28-Sep-18
J & K BANK 40.60 38.20 39.65 28-Sep-18
J K CEMENTS 754.30 659.00 729.00 08-Aug-18
J KUMAR INFRA 164.40 164.40 198.50 02-Aug-18
JAI CORP 101.75 95.20 102.85 28-Sep-17
JAIN IRRIGATION 60.25 55.10 59.00 28-Sep-18
JET AIRWAYS 167.90 163.70 173.15 27-Sep-18
JINDAL STAIN .HI 106.70 105.10 108.85 28-Sep-18
JINDAL STAIN. 53.75 51.15 53.75 28-Sep-18
JK LAKSHMI CEM. 294.40 290.00 298.00 29-Jun-18
JK TYRE & INDUST 96.15 95.00 96.00 28-Sep-18
JM FINANCIAL 84.10 78.45 83.75 27-Sep-18
JP ASSOCIATES 6.48 6.25 6.45 28-Sep-18
JSW ENERGY 61.95 59.65 59.65 28-Sep-18
KAJARIA CERAMICS 359.10 350.00 362.10 28-Sep-18
KARNATAKA BANK 96.35 93.40 96.10 28-Sep-18
KNR CONSTRUCT. 172.30 169.95 174.10 28-Sep-18
LAK. VILAS BANK 79.95 67.95 70.90 28-Sep-18
M R P L 70.75 70.10 70.30 21-Sep-18
MAGMA FINCORP 111.30 109.45 110.05 21-Sep-18
MAHINDRA HOLIDAY 214.20 208.35 210.00 28-Sep-18
MANAPPURAM FIN. 69.55 68.95 71.00 28-Sep-18
MANPASAND BEVER. 102.65 102.50 104.00 26-Jul-18
MARUTI SUZUKI 7322.40 7211.00 7300.75 28-Sep-18
MAX FINANCIAL 398.40 367.00 401.55 28-Sep-18
MEGHMANI ORGAN. 72.00 71.90 74.35 28-Sep-18
MINDA CORP 124.70 120.10 121.30 28-Sep-17
MMTC 26.10 25.60 26.85 28-Sep-18
MOIL 156.00 155.00 160.10 28-Sep-18
MULTI COMM. EXC. 671.35 650.00 665.00 06-Feb-18
NAVA BHARAT VENT 120.00 117.15 118.00 28-Sep-17
NAVKAR CORPORAT. 81.55 81.00 82.80 28-Sep-18
NBCC 56.85 55.05 57.65 28-Sep-18
NCC 69.75 65.75 72.65 28-Sep-18
NEW INDIA ASSURA 221.50 216.45 217.55 28-Sep-18
NLC INDIA 65.65 65.00 66.10 28-Sep-18
ORIENT CEMENT 90.15 90.15 91.95 28-Sep-18
ORIENTAL BANK 60.35 58.25 60.55 28-Sep-18
P I INDS. 699.00 691.80 702.00 28-Sep-18
PARAG MILK FOODS 225.20 223.00 231.50 28-Sep-17
PC JEWELLER 56.55 53.20 57.50 28-Sep-18
PIRAMAL ENTERP. 2263.10 2205.00 2254.20 28-Sep-18
PNB HOUSING 902.00 855.00 857.20 28-Sep-18
PRISM JOHNSON 84.50 83.60 85.45 28-Sep-18
PTC INDIA 67.75 66.15 66.20 28-Sep-18
PTC INDIA FIN 14.24 14.00 14.25 11-Jul-18
PUNJAB NATL.BANK 60.30 58.65 58.65 28-Sep-18
R C F 57.60 57.00 59.05 28-Sep-18
RAIN INDUSTRIES 155.20 155.20 163.00 17-Jul-18
RAYMOND 651.70 632.15 655.00 28-Sep-18
REDINGTON INDIA 91.75 82.00 85.15 21-Sep-18
RELIANCE CAPITAL 275.75 268.00 274.35 28-Sep-18
RELIANCE INFRA. 286.50 281.20 286.00 28-Sep-18
S C I 41.10 40.35 40.90 28-Sep-18
SADBHAV ENGG. 206.30 206.30 210.00 28-Sep-18
SBI LIFE INSURAN 501.70 499.00 502.80 28-Sep-18
SHARDA CROPCHEM 329.10 308.15 316.00 24-Sep-18
SHRI.CITY UNION. 1550.00 1549.05 1645.00 28-Sep-18
SOMANY CERAMICS 366.00 351.20 361.05 28-Sep-18
SOUTH IND.BANK 13.10 12.80 12.90 28-Sep-18
SPARC 331.50 328.10 332.00 09-Oct-17
SPICEJET 64.90 64.05 66.70 27-Sep-18
SUPREME INDS. 975.85 972.00 980.00 28-Sep-18
SUZLON ENERGY 5.28 5.05 5.38 28-Sep-18
SWAN ENERGY 126.80 114.25 116.95 28-Sep-18
SYNDICATE BANK 30.25 29.95 30.65 28-Sep-18
TATA COFFEE 93.40 92.45 95.10 28-Sep-18
TEXMACO RAIL 56.65 55.60 57.00 20-Jul-18
THOMAS COOK (I) 211.40 211.40 216.00 06-Feb-18
TIMKEN INDIA 577.00 575.05 587.95 28-Sep-18
TV18 BROADCAST 33.50 33.10 34.60 28-Sep-18
TVS SRICHAKRA 2700.00 2650.00 2650.00 24-Sep-18
UCO BANK 16.55 16.25 16.70 28-Sep-18
UJJIVAN FIN.SER. 244.00 227.00 241.85 28-Sep-18
UNICHEM LABS. 191.35 188.75 190.20 28-Sep-18
UNION BANK (I) 65.00 63.45 64.80 28-Sep-18
V-GUARD INDS. 171.85 164.50 172.25 28-Sep-18
VA TECH WABAG 287.00 271.20 290.25 28-Sep-18
ZEE ENTERTAINMEN 434.20 415.00 428.90 28-Sep-18


First Published: Mon, October 01 2018. 11:42 IST

