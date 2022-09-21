Businesses cannot be run on 'black box' model: Sebi chief on algo trading

-
ALSO READ
Holding her own: Madhabi Puri Buch completes 100 days as Sebi chairperson
ASBA for secondary market in the works: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
Sebi to join Account Aggregator ecosystem, says Chairperson Madhabi Buch
GoPro launches Hero 11 Black, Creator Edition, Mini: Know price, features
Meta agrees with US govt, to stop algorithmic discrimination in housing ads
-
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Wednesday said any business on the 'black box' model that cannot be audited or validated will not be permitted.
She also said since data is a public infrastructure, any attempt by any private party to own them cannot be tolerated.
"We are not for or against algo trading as long as there is sufficient transparency and disclosures. Business models cannot rely on a black box which is not open to sunlight.. therefore any claim that cannot be audited and validated cannot be permitted," Buch said addressing the Global Fintech Fest here this morning.
The warnings from the markets regulator come amid reports that it may clamp down on algo trading, which in the past has been misused by certain brokers with the connivance of top NSE officials.
Earlier this month, Sebi had issued new guidelines for stock brokers providing algorithmic trading services after it was found that certain stock brokers provide algorithmic trading facilities to investors through unregulated platforms.
On September 2, it said the new guidelines are aimed at preventing instances of mis-selling. Unregulated platforms are offering algorithmic trading services or strategies to investors for automated execution of trades. Such services and strategies are being marketed with "claims" of high returns on investment," Sebi said in a circular.
Further, "ratings" have been assigned to the strategies, which can lead to investors being lured by such claims. This may amount to mis-selling of such services and strategies to investors, it added.
Accordingly, Sebi has given certain responsibilities to brokers who provide algorithmic trading facilities to investors through such platforms. Such stock brokers have been restricted from making any reference to the past or expected future return of the algorithm as well as associating with any platform that provides any reference to the past or expected future return of the algorithm, Sebi said.
Existing regulations don't allow brokers to offer algo facility to their retail clients. In June, Sebi had cautioned investors against dealing with such unregulated platforms offering algorithmic trading services and strategies trading which was first introduced in the 1970s in the US.
Algorithmic trading or 'algo' in market parlance refers to orders generated at a super-fast speed by the use of advanced mathematical models that involve automated execution of the trade, and it is mostly used by large institutional investors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU