Foreign investors snap up Indian bonds set for inclusion in global indices

-
ALSO READ
Snap agrees to pay $35 mn over illegal user data collection in US
Snapchat to pay musicians up to $100K/month for top-performing songs
Snap's paid subscription 'Snapchat Plus' now live for $3.99/month
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up; shares rise 10%
HDFC Bank, SBI AT-1 rates set to influence pricing of other issuances
-
By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Foreign investors have stepped up purchases in a clutch of Indian government bonds that have no limits on foreign investment ahead of an anticipated inclusion of Indian debt in global bond indexes, analysts said.
The central bank removed foreign investment caps for a number of securities under the 'fully accessible route' (FAR) in April 2020 to help meet a key requirement of index providers.
"As far as the inclusion goes, the bonds under FAR will be a part of the index as there are no restrictions in that segment," Ashish Agarwal, Asia head of foreign exchange and emerging market macro strategy research at Barclays, said.
"If they are the ones that would be included, we can expect a premium to build between the FAR bonds and other Indian government bonds," Agarwal said.
Foreign investors have bought bonds worth nearly 66 billion Indian rupees ($834.60 million) in this category in six weeks to Sep. 9, even as they sold 18 billion rupees of other government securities on a net basis.
Nearly half of the purchases have been in the five-year 7.38% 2027 and the former benchmark 6.10% 2031 bonds, which have seen inflows of 16 billion rupees and 15 billion rupees, respectively, during this period.
Goldman Sachs had said last month it expects an inclusion of Indian bonds in global indexes this year. Morgan Stanley said in September it saw a good chance that JPMorgan will announce the inclusion soon.
While Goldman Sachs expects an overall inflow of around $30 billion from an inclusion in the J.P. Morgan Emerging Market Bond index, Barclays has estimated around $25 billion.
Barclays also expects another $8 billion to $20 billion from a possible inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate bond index.
"If Indian bonds are included in the GBI-EM index, we estimate inflows of about $15-$20 billion, staggered over at least three quarters in FY24 and most of such inflows will go to the FAR bonds," said Rohit Arora, senior emerging markets FX and rates strategist at UBS Global Research.
INDIA VS INDONESIA
Flows into Indian bonds may hurt a market like Indonesia, one of the emerging Asian economies that have their government bonds in global indexes.
"Foreigners have exposure to Indonesian bonds, but they have very low exposure to Indian bonds. So, with Indian bonds being up to 10% of the GBI-EM index, the share of other countries will go down," Barclays' Agarwal said.
"From the reallocation point of view, there may be some adverse impact on other markets and Indonesia is one of them."
The yield on the Indian benchmark bond is at 7.15%, while the Indonesian 10-year bond offers a yield of 7.13%.
"Beyond the one-off flows, we suspect that a lower historical volatility of Indian bonds over Indonesia's, due to larger captive flows in the former, may possibly attract relatively more inflows," UBS Global Research's Arora said.
After the initial realignment of inflows, foreign players will assess macro-economic fundamentals like current account deficit and inflation to guide their long-term moves.
($1 = 79.0800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU