JUST IN
Gold needs to conquer Rs 53,600 hurdle; Silver likely to target Rs 71,350
Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 53,950
Gold price up by Rs 550, trading at Rs 53,730; silver rises by Rs 700
Gold slips, set for best week in three on smaller Fed rate-hike bets
Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600
Gold unchanged in early trade; silver rises by Rs 900, selling at Rs 62,300
Gold prices down by Rs 100, trading at Rs 48,460; silver unchanged
Gold prices unchanged today; silver falls by Rs 400, trading at Rs 61,400
Support for MCX Gold seen at Rs 51,865; Silver may dip to Rs 59,000-level
Gold rises slightly, trading at Rs 52,980; silver unchanged at Rs 61,800
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Rupee skids 48 paise as corporates, oil firms rush to buy dollars
Business Standard

Gold clings near $1,800 on soft dollar as China relaxes Covid-19 curbs

Spot gold ticked 0.1% lower to $1,796.17 per ounce by 0938 GMT, after touching its highest level since July 5 at $1,809.91

Topics
Gold  | China

Reuters 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold pulled back slightly from a five-month high on Monday as the dollar pared some losses but the metal still held near the key $1,800 level, buoyed by news of top bullion consumer China relaxing COVID restrictions.

Spot gold ticked 0.1% lower to $1,796.17 per ounce by 0938 GMT, after touching its highest level since July 5 at $1,809.91.

U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,809.20.

The dollar hit a more than five-month low earlier in the session, but has since pared some of those losses. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for overseas buyers. 

"China's easing of its zero COVID stance is enabling gold prices to hang on to recent gains," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity, adding positive reinforcements are allowing bullion to stay within touching distance of the psychological $,1800 mark.

China, traditionally the world's biggest bullion consumer, may announce 10 new COVID-19 easing measures as early as Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

This also means gold demand will increase in the region, further supporting prices, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst from StoneX. [GOL/AS]

Gold traders were still focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike path, with a recent softening of the central bank's aggressive stance giving a fillip to non-yielding bullion.

Market participants see a 91% chance of a 50-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's meeting this month.

"The near-term path of gold will be strongly influenced by the upcoming US CPI data. We still look for further rate hikes weighing on gold over the coming weeks," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

November CPI data is scheduled to be released on Dec. 13.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.7% to $22.955 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.1% to $1,015.15.

Palladium climbed 0.9% to $1,916.56.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 17:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.