Gold prices ease on higher US yields, bets of bigger rate hikes

edged lower on Tuesday as higher U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve dimmed the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Spot XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,929.43 per ounce, as of 0933 GMT, trading in a narrow range. U.S. futures GCv1 eased 0.1% to $1,932.

"The market remains torn between those investors looking towards gold as an offset against inflation, growth worries and high volatility in the bond market... Against that we have the continued rise in yields," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

"We're seeing a new peak in the U.S. real yields and that's really just keeping the (gold) market fairly locked in a range."

Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or real yields, rose to a near two-year high on Tuesday.

U.S. two-year Treasury yields were near their highest level since early-2019 while the 10-year yields also gained. The dollar index =USD steadied after rising for three straight sessions supported by safe-haven flows on prospects of more sanctions on Russia. USD/

Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which the metal is priced.

are looking forward to Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting for signs if the central bank would raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points next month to rein in inflation.

"The market seems to believe that the Fed will succeed in regaining control of the current very high inflation by raising interest rates," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note. "The fact that gold is holding its ground despite the increased real interest rates is a sign of strength."

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.6% to $24.65 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.6% to $980.61 and palladium XPD= gained 1.1% to $2,298.99.

