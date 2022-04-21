Government likely to take a call on timing of LIC IPO within this week

The government is likely to take a call on the timing of LIC initial public offering within this week, a senior official said.
The sale of 5 per cent stake or 31.6 crore shares in the country's largest insurer was originally planned for in March, but was postponed in view of the geopolitical tension.
The government has time till May 12 to launch the IPO without filing fresh papers with markets regulator Sebi.
The official said it would be a tough call to decide whether to go ahead with the retail and domestic investor demand or to wait for geopolitical tension to ease and FIIs to return to market.
"A decision on timing the IPO would be taken this week," the official told PTI.
LIC's embedded value, which is a measure of the consolidated shareholders' value in an insurance company, was pegged at about Rs 5.4 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, by international actuarial firm Milliman Advisors.
There were estimates made in certain quarters that LIC's market valuation would be about 2-3 times its embedded value. The official said that for a company of the magnitude of LIC, such high multiplier to embedded value may not be correct.
The official further said the IPO price would have to be fixed in a way that on the listing day there is an upside to the stock and investors get rewarded.
LIC is already a matured company and has seen business growth since its inception. The market valuation would have to be done keeping in mind its growth potential here-on, the official added.
If the IPO is not launched now then it would have to be deferred till August or September since fresh papers with updated quarterly results and valuations would have to be filed with Sebi.
If the government decides to go ahead with the initial public offering by May 12 then the life insurer will have to file the red herring prospectus with Sebi by next week.
The official also said that under the present market condition the government is unlikely to offload more than 5 per cent stake in the life insurance behemoth. When we are already facing headwinds, we cannot test waters with higher IPO size.
The finance ministry did not respond to the e-mail seeking comments for the story.
The government is planning to sell about 31.6 crore or 5 per cent stake in the life insurance behemoth.
LIC IPO would contribute a major chunk to the budgeted disinvestment proceeds in the current fiscal year. The government has pegged disinvestment receipts at Rs 65,000 crore for 2022-23, up from Rs 13,531 crore last fiscal year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU