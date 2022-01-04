Investors' wealth zooms Rs 5.36 trn in first two days of trading in 2022

-
Equity investors are a happy lot as their wealth jumped by over Rs 5.36 lakh crore in the first two days of trading in the New Year, driven by optimism in the broader market amid firm global cues.
The 30-share Sensex zoomed 672.71 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 59,855.93 on Tuesday. The benchmark had jumped 929.40 points or 1.60 per cent to close at 59,183.22 on Monday, the first trading day of 2022.
Helped by the ongoing rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 5,36,139.91 crore in just two trading sessions to reach Rs 2,71,36,351.46 crore.
On Tuesday, NTPC was the lead gainer in the 30-share Sensex pack, jumping 5.48 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, SBI, Titan Company, Reliance Industries Limited and Axis Bank.
In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices jumped up to 0.39 per cent.
"Markets traded buoyantly and ended higher for the third consecutive day. Upbeat global cues led to a firm start, which further strengthened with healthy buying in energy, banking, and IT majors.
"Markets are currently following their global counterparts while the domestic factors are showing mixed indications. Besides, the earnings season is also around the corner and it seems that participants are expecting a positive trend," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
In 2021, equity investors reaped handsome rewards as their wealth grew nearly by Rs 78 lakh crore.
