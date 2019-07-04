Aadhar Bill in compliance with SC order, completely voluntary: Prasad

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed by voice vote the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserting that the proposed amendment was strictly in compliance with the Supreme Court order and was completely voluntary.

The Bill allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as identity proof for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone connections. It will replace an ordinance issued in March, 2019 -- also proposes stiff penalties for violation of norms.

"The proposed amendment is strictly in compliance with the court decision. It is completely voluntary. The voluntary nature of the compliance is based upon the consent of the owner of the Aadhaar," Prasad said in his reply to the debate.

He said the proposed Amendments are "wholesome" and in the compliance with Supreme Court order. "It makes Aadhar voluntary with proper safeguards and I would urge the House," he said.

The minister said benefits of the scheme will not be denied to someone who does not have an Aadhaar. Rejecting the concerns of the members on the privacy of data, he sought to know from the opposition benches that if people of the country are happy, why are they unhappy.

"We have ensured safeguards for the prohibition of data theft," the Minister said adding that India's data sovereignty needs to be protected fully and categorically and Aadhaar is clear on it.

Slamming the members for referring to the Supreme Court order to oppose the Bill, Prasad said, "Don't turn this House into a court. We are here to make laws and we also have the power to undo judgment. Please, I would urge don't minimise your power. The people of the country have given you power to frame laws.

