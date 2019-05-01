AAP approaches EC, demands investigation into expenditures incurred by PM Modi on roadshow

A delegation of the Party (AAP) on Wednesday visited the of India demanding an investigation on the money incurred in Narendra Modi's roadshow in before he filed his nomination from the Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP leaders and met and two Election Commissioners. They submitted a detailed memorandum about "electoral malpractice and corrupt practices" by Modi.

In the letter submitted to the EC, AAP states, "On information received from our volunteers as well as various persons who were present in on 25.4.2019 and 26.4.2019, we were informed that a large sum of money was incurred by Modi towards a roadshow/rally organised by him in Varanasi, well beyond the permissible limit of Rs 70 lakhs as fixed by the in contravention with the Section 77(1) of Representation of Peoples Act 1951."

The letter added, "By our conservative estimate in terms of information available as on 27.4.2019, Prime Minister Modi had incurred at least Rs 1.27 crore towards the said roadshow/rally on the day of his nomination, which grounds for disqualification."

The AAP said that Prime Minister Modi is fit to be disqualified for "failure to disclose expenses and make available the same for inspection; incurring expenses well in excess of permissible limits."

AAP has asked the electoral body to call for a "report from the Election Observer for the Parliamentary Constituency."

The party has further asked EC to initiate an "investigation by the District Expenditure Monitoring Committee into the expenditures incurred by Prime Minister Modi."

It has also asked EC to initiate action for disqualifying Prime Minister Modi for "(a) incurring expenditure beyond permissible limit, and (b) indulging in corrupt practices.

