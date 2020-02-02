Amit Shah holds 'Jansampark' rally in Delhi with hundreds of supporters

Union Home Minister on Sunday held a "Jansampark Abhiyan" rally in Delhi Cantonment area to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections.

During the rally, Shah along with hundreds of supporters, met locals and distributed party pamphlets. Party workers at the rally sported flags and also raised slogans hailing the and

Earlier today, BJP President JP Nadda also took part in the rally in the Greater Kailash area.

Voting in all 70 assembly constituencies is scheduled for February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.