Ananya Panday wins hearts with new initiative to combat cyberbullying

Today on World Social Media day, Ananya Panday took the Internet by storm when she announced her new Digital Social Responsibility (DSR) initiative against online bullying.

The actor who made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of The Year 2' named the initiative as 'So Positive (SO+)' to spread awareness on cyberbullying.

The 20-year-old actor also shared the logo of the initiative and changed her profile picture to the same across all her social media handles.

The initiative was the end result of all the hate that the actor had to face because of being a star kid.

The actor uploaded a video on Instagram and wrote, " So Positive (SO+) A part of growing up is taking responsibility & as a woke Millennial I, Ananya Panday introduce y'all to my Digital Social Responsibility initiative 'So+'"

In the video, the actor spoke, "They wrote you are too thin... You have no talent and you are too tall. They wrote you are flying on your father's money... You are a product of nepotism. They wrote you need implants... They call me 'overacting ki dukan' and a fashion disaster. They wrote about my mom, my dad and even about my younger sister and my friends. They accused me of being a liar."

Adding, the actor also requested people to create a positive atmosphere on social media in the video. "Our generation is prone to insensitive remarks. I wonder why civil conduct followed in real life is not followed on social media... Why make social media a dumping ground of so much hate. Why be so negative? Why not just be positive?"

The announcement of the initiative has garnered appreciation from not just her fans but from her film fraternity friends as well. Several Bollywood stars poured in their appreciation for the cause started by the actor.

Karan Johar posted the logo on Instagram stories and wrote, "Say no to Cyberbullying and say yes to positivity."

Varun Dhawan wrote, "Speed the positivity."

Sonakshi Sinha also shared the logo of the initiative on Instagram story and wrote, "An initiative against cyberbullying by Ananya Panday, You Go Girl."

Kiara Advani who impressed her fans with an amazing performance in 'Kabir Singh' wrote, "Ananya Panday, so glad you started this initiative."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will team up with Kartik Aaryan for the remake of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' which will also star Bhumi Pednekar.

