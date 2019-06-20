BJP MLA's son held for threatening Cong leader in MP

-
Police on Thursday arrested BJP MLA Kamal Patel's son Sudeep Patel for threatening Congress leader Sukhram Bamne with dire consequences during the Lok Sabha polls.
Since then, he had been absconding. A case had been registered against him on April 28 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Act.
"We had the arrest warrant against him and also orders for attaching his property from the High Court. In case we were unable to arrest him till June 26, the High Court would have passed orders to attach his property," said MK Malviya, SDPO, Harda.
However, BJP MLA Kamal Patel said: "We have complete faith in the court and we will get justice."
Sudeep Patel had allegedly threatened to kill the Congress leader in April this year. An audio recording was also submitted by Bamne in this regard.
