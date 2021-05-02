BJP will form govt in Assam, says Sonowal ahead of poll results

Assam Chief Minister is confident of retaining power in the state as the trends suggest Bharatiya Janata Party leading.

"As per the trends, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Assam with United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL)," Sonowal told ANI on Sunday.

Sonowal further said, "This is the result of the support of the people. We have to wait till the vote-counting is complete but the trend shows that the people are on our side."

The counting of votes in 126 seats in the state is underway.

As per the latest trend, Sonowal is leading in the Majuli constituency while Rajib Lochan Pegu, who is the candidate of Congress in the same constituency, is trailing.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 60 seats while Congress is leading in 26 seats.

The election schedule spread across four states and one Union Territory began on March 27 and continued till April 29.

The polling across Assam took place in three phases. The voting for the 126 constituencies in the state for the first phase in the state was held on March 27, the second on April 1, and the third phase was held on April 6.

Over the three phases, the main players, the and Congress-led Mahajot have been made significant efforts to woo voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a second term after a thumping win in the 2016 elections where the party ended Tarun Gogoi-led Congress' 15-year rule when it won 86 out of 126 seats.

According to exit polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can form the government for the second consecutive term in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh were among the big names from who tried to woo voters during the election campaign. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi too campaigned in the state.