Bulandshahr govt primary school student seen sweeping floor in viral video

A student of a government primary school here was seen sweeping the floor of the school in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the student can be seen holding a broom and sweeping the floor while some other students are seen standing nearby.

Speaking to ANI over the viral video, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sadanand Gupta said that a probe will be initiated and action will be taken accordingly.

"I have come across the video. An investigation will be done and action will be taken accordingly. Such issues can't be accepted. Earlier also such incidents came to our notice and we took action against them," Gupta said.

