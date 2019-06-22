Call threatening to blow up BJP headquarters turns out to be a hoax

Security officials were thrown into a tizzy when a man from called up the control room on Saturday morning and threatened to blow it up. The call, however, turned out to be a hoax.

" control room received a hoax bomb call today. is conducting an investigation. The caller has been traced to in Karnataka," DCP Central, told ANI.

A team of police officials under Rajiv Gunawat, SHO IP Estate, visited the at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and took stock of the situation.

The caller was traced as some "miscreant" from After the preliminary enquiries, the call was found to be a hoax, a said.

The said that police has been informed about the incident and they are taking all legal actions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)