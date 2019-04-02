Congress announces candidates for Goa, UP by-elections

JUST IN
The Congress party on Tuesday announced the names of two candidates who will be contesting the by-election to the Legislative Assemblies of Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

The party declared Babi Bagkar as the candidate from Mandrem legislative assembly seat in Goa, which goes to poll on April 23.

Moreover, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced the name of Atal Shukla as its candidate from Nighasan legislative assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The polling in 80 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will be held during all seven phases--April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12 and 19.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

