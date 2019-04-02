Congress announces candidates for Goa, UP by-elections

The party on Tuesday announced the names of two candidates who will be contesting the by-election to the Legislative Assemblies of and

The party declared Babi Bagkar as the candidate from Mandrem legislative assembly seat in Goa, which goes to poll on April 23.

Moreover, the All Committee (AICC) announced the name of Atal Shukla as its candidate from Nighasan legislative assembly seat in

The polling in 80 constituencies of will be held during all seven phases--April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12 and 19.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)