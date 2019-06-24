CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Afghanistan-Bangladesh clash

After giving a tough fight to in the last match, will look to register their maiden victory when they lock horns with on Monday at Bowl in

On June 22, lost to by 11 runs after they nearly pulled off a stunning upset against the Men in Blue.

The team is yet to win any game and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

On the other hand, have had a decent start to their campaign, winning two games so far but lost three.

Their match against was abandoned due to rain. They currently hold the sixth position in the tournament standings.

The Bangla Tigers displayed a spirited performance in their last match against while chasing a huge target of 382. Although they lost by 48 runs, their batting performance was lauded.

Here are the key players to watch out during the Afghanistan- clash:

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib moved to the top in the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders last month. The 32-year-old has been in sensational form in this as he is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far. The left-hander has scored 425 runs in till now.

Shakib's innings in the current World Cup are -- 41, 124, 121, 64 and 75. Apart from his batting, he also bagged five wickets.

Rashid Khan

The 20-year-old Rashid leads Afghanistan's spin attack. He entered at the back of 17 wickets in this year's IPL tournament.

Rashid returned with the figures of 2-17 against

Soumya Sarkar

Of late, the left-handed batsman has been in exceptional form for Bangladesh. The opener has provided quickfire start to the team. He along with has provided the team with a solid foundation.

Sarkar scored 42 runs off just 30 balls in Bangladesh's first match in against The 26-year-old has become a lynchpin of the team and the side's hopes will rely on him in the match against too.

Mohammad Nabi

Nabi strengthens Afghanistan's attack as the 34-year-old provides experience to the squad. He bagged four wickets against

The Afghan all-rounder can also add some runs with a bat when required by the team. He nearly helped his side to chase India's score of 225.

Nabi has scalped six wickets so far in the tournament.

Gulbadin Naib

The Afghan possesses dual ability of as well as batting and is a vital member of the squad. He can bat in the lower order and is also a regular

Naib returned with the figure of 2-51 against He has seven wickets to his name in the ongoing World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)