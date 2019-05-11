EC issues fresh notice to Sidhu over 'objectionable comments' against PM Modi

The (EC) issued a fresh notice to on Friday over his "objectionable comments" against which, it said, prima facie violated the Model Code of Conduct.

has been given 24 hours time to respond to the notice.

"The Commission, after considering the available material and extant provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and instructions in the matter, has decided to provide an opportunity to Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu, the star campaigner, Indian to submit his explanation, if any, in the matter within 24 hours of receipt of this notice failing which the Commission shall take a decision without further reference to him," the said in the notice.

The poll body had received a complaint from the BJP alleging that the made disparaging remarks about PM Modi at a rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on April 29.

The notice said, "A complaint dated April 30 was received in the commission from Shri Neeraj, member, Committee, Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu, has made the objectionable statement against Shri at a public meeting on April 29 at Bhopal, "

The had accused Modi of " and making money in the Rafale jet deal" and "doing on the corpses of martyrs". He had also termed Modi as the "biggest traitor" of the country.

The Congress was barred from campaigning for 72 hours last month for allegedly warning Muslims in not to let their votes split and defeat the BJP by voting against it unitedly.

