Hema Malini meets PM Modi, discusses Mathura's development

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura, Hema Malini on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed development programmes for her constituency.

The actress-turned-politician, in a tweet, said: "Met PM Modiji to discuss development programmes for Mathura. Specially discussed the prevailing drinking water problem. He (PM Modi) said many new projects for drinking water are in the pipeline."

She further said that awareness creation for public understanding of how to conserve water is also underway.

In June, Hema Malini also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the development plans in Mathura. The meeting between the two leaders took place at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

Hema Malini, who won from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, retained her seat in the recent parliamentary elections. She defeated her nearest rival candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh of RLD, with a margin of 2,93,471 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)