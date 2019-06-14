ICC Women's C'ship: Jones, Taylor shine as England defeats Windies 3-0

and played knocks of 80 and 70 respectively as England defeated by 135 runs (D/L method) in the final ODI to win the series 3-0 on Thursday.

England after being put to bat, scored 258 runs in 39 overs. Rain intervened in the match and as a result, the match was curtailed to 39 overs per side. Jones continuing her rich vein of form, scored 80 runs in the final ODI. She had registered a score of 91 in the first ODI of the series.

She along with the other opener put on 84 for the first wicket. Windies were not able to apply pressure as, after the departure of Beaumont, Taylor came out to bat and along with Jones, added 87 runs for the third wicket.

Jones hit six fours and one six in her innings but she was unable to reach her ton as she departed after playing a knock of 80 runs.

At the end of England innings, smashed 40 runs off just 19 balls to power England to more than in the 39 overs.

Windies chase got off to bad start as its opener was sent back to the pavilion with just 12 runs on the board.

England bowlers did not allow Windies batters to have a chance in the match. was exceptional with the ball for England as she registered figures of 2 for 16 in her six overs.

also scalped two wickets as Windies was bundled out for just 131 runs inside 38 overs, falling 135 runs short of the target.

Kycia Knight top-scored for Windies as she scored 38.

England and take on each other in the three-match T20I series beginning June 18.

