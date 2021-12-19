Kidambi Srikanth wins silver medal at Badminton World Championships

-
ALSO READ
India to host badminton world championship in 2026, says BWF
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
BWF World C'ships: Srikanth enters finals, Sen signs off with bronze
Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat wins historic badminton gold
World Tour Finals: P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth make winning start
-
Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships.
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the summit clash 21-15, 22-20. The final lasted for 43 minutes.
This is the first time that a men's player from Singapore has won gold at the BWF World Championships.
The 12th-seeded Indian came out all guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15. Kidambi was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal.
Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games.
On Saturday, Srikanth had created history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to enter the final in the men's singles category of the BWF World Championships in Huelva.
In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thriller that lasted for one hour and nine minutes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor