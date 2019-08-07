Last night, Sushma Swaraj asked me to come and collect my Re 1 fee for Jadhav case: Harish Salve

Senior Advocate Harish Salve on Wednesday expressed shock and sadness on the news of the untimely demise of former external affairs minister on Tuesday night. The senior lawyer said that her demise has left a 'huge void' in public life.

Speaking to media reporters on Wednesday, Harish Salve said, "For me, Ji was an elder sister. I was simply stunned as yesterday at 8:45 pm I had a talk with her. She told me 'you have to come and take your fees of Re.1 for (Kulbhushan) Jadhav case. Just 10 minutes later, she had a cardiac arrest."

Salve gave credit for India's success at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, " It (Kulbhushan Jadhav case) was all her brainchild. There was not a single paper filed in the case which she didn't see herself. She used to inspect everything and gave valuable suggestions. She used to go personally to the prime minister to ensure everything was cleared. The whole credit for the case goes to Prime Minister Modi and Sushma Ji."

The senior lawyer also recounted his time working with her when he was Solicitor General of India during 1999-2002.

"I worked with her closely during my time as Solicitor General from 99 to 2002. I used to seek her advice in personal matters as well and she would always be there for me," said Salve.

The seven-time parliamentarian passed away in New Delhi last night. She was 67.

Leaders across party lines have since paid their tributes to the veteran politician.

