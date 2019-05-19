LS polls: Last phase of polling begins in 59 seats across 7 states, 1 UT

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the elections began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union

A total of 918 candidates, including Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of ongoing polls. The is seeking re-election from and is challenged by of the and SP's

In this phase of election, 13 seats each in and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in and Madhya Pradesh, all four constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, three in and one seat in the Union of Chandigarh will witness polling.

According to the of India (ECI), over 10.01 lakh voters will decide the fates of 918 candidates. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Other prominent political figures whose fate will be sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are Shatrughan Sinha (Congress) and Union (BJP) from Patna Sahib constituency, (BJP), Madhusudhan Tripathi (Congress) and Rambhusal Nishad of SP from Gorakhpur seat, of and Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar constituency and Sunny Deol, who is pitted against heavyweight from the Gurdaspur seat.

The other leaders whose fortunes will also be decided in this final phase of polling are former Deputy Minister (Ferozepur), his wife and (Bhatinda) and Minister Amarinder Singh's wife in (Patiala) - all in Punjab, three-time in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, former Minister (Dumka) and former Pawan Kumar Bansal, who faces sitting in Chandigarh.

The (EC) has deployed 710 companies of security forces to ensure the last phase of polling in goes off peacefully.

The EC had said in a statement that "710 companies of security personnel will be providing 100 per cent coverage during the seventh phase of elections in This will include 512 quick response teams (QRTs) led by commandants."

The seats that are polling today are Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).

The poll body on Wednesday decided to cut short the campaign period in the state after violence marred chief Amit Shah's road show in Kolkata on Tuesday.

and (Marxist) had complained to the EC over the violence and had demanded adequate measures to ensure polls are held in a free and fair manner.

In the sixth phase of election on May 12, over 63 per cent polling was recorded, with the highest turnout of 80.35 per cent in and a minimum of 59.74 per cent in the city-state of

Barring stray incidents of violence in West Bengal, the election for 59 seats spread over eight states remained peaceful.

"An estimated 63.43 per cent turnout was recorded on Sunday in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha polls on 59 seats," had said after the polling finished.

