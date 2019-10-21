Rahul Gandhi calls Bakshish Singh most honest man in BJP over vote remark

Congress leader on Monday took a dig at the viral video of BJP legislator from Haryana's Assandh, Bakshish Singh and called him the "most honest man" in the party.

In the video shared by Rahul on Twitter, Singh purportedly said that people can press any button, their vote will go to BJP only.

"The most honest man in the BJP," Rahul wrote alongside the video.

A statement from the Election Commission on Sunday stated that the electoral body has appointed Vinod Zutshi, former Deputy Election Commissioner ECI and Secretary Tourism, as Special Observer for the ensuing Elections to Assandh Assembly constituency of Karnal district in Haryana in light of the video circulating on social media.

"Zutshi has been requested to proceed immediately to the Constituency to take necessary corrective action and ensure free, fair and peaceful election," the EC stated.

