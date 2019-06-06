NIA files chargesheet in arms theft case from PDP's Aijaz Ahmad Mir

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the case relating to the theft of seven AK rifles and one pistol along with ammunition in September last year from the official residence of and ex-Wachi MLA Ahmad Mir here.

A case was initially registered by the at station, against Adil Bashir Sheikh, who was deployed as a SPO at Mir's residence. The case was subsequently taken over by NIA for investigation, the investigative agency said in a statement.

During an investigation, NIA arrested accused Rafique Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pulwama, on December 10, 2018. It was revealed that (SPO) and Rafique had conspired with Abid Manzoor Magray, who was an active terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen, to steal arms and ammunition to distribute these among active cadres and recruits of for furthering their terror activities.

Accordingly, Adil Bashir Sheikh, and Rafique stole the weapons from quarter allotted to Ahmad Mir on September 28, 2018, while he was away and his security guards had gone to their houses leaving the weapons behind.

SPO entered the house on the pretext of cleaning it while the other two waited outside in a car. Thereafter, they decamped with the weapons and ammunition and fled towards Achan village and hid the weapons in a field. After committing the offence, all the three joined the militant ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen, the statement read.

During the investigation, role of and emerged in the case, for radicalising and training to terrorists including Adil Bashir Sheikh, and Rafique

Two accused namely and were killed in encounters with security forces on May 16 and May 31 earlier this year respectively.

Chargesheet has been filed in the Special NIA Court, Jammu against accused persons namely, and absconder under Sections 120B, 381 Ranbir Penal Code, Sections 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act, and Section 7, 25 of the Arms Act.Further investigation in the case is currently underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)