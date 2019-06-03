One dies in cloudburst in Uttarakhand

One person died while another went missing after a cloud burst hit areas close to and Chamoli districts here on Sunday.

Tripti Bhatt, Commandant of (SDRF), told ANI, "Based on the information received, a team of SDRF and district police has rushed to the spot. The body of an old man has been retrieved from the spot."

Following the inclement weather condition, one person is said to be missing from the area and is underway, she added.

Earlier today, an alert was issued in district with the water levels in the Ramganga river rising after the cloud burst.

In Kheeda village of the district, water flooded many houses due to continuous rain in the area. Besides, many cow-shelters have reportedly been affected and loss to livestock occurred due to sudden rain.

SDRF teams are keeping a watch on the situation.

