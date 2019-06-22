Pak PM's assistant gets trolled for putting Tendulkar's pic in name of Imran Khan

Naeem ul Haque, the to Pakistan's PM on Thursday made a major goof up as he posted Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar's photo on and captioned it as 'PM 1969'.

As soon as he posted the photo, ul Haque got massively trolled on

One fan posted the childhood picture of Virat Kohli and captioned the photo as " 1976".

Another fan posted a picture of a scene from Bollywood movie Lagaan and captioned the picture as "Jos butler & Ashwin in 1980".

One fan tweeted the picture of a yawning baby and termed the photo as "Sarfaraz 1987".

A user posted the picture of Indian wicket-keeper Dhoni and captioned the post as ' 2007'.

One Twitter user posted the picture of batsmen and and captioned the post as " and Vinod Kambli 1982".

lost against by 89 runs on Sunday and as a result, the team faced severe backlash. The team went on to become the butt of all jokes and many fans criticised players fitness and their training regime.

Several videos surfaced on the internet when lost against and the fans can be seen dejected with the team's performance.

Various also suggested that Pakistan players broke team curfew before the match against as they went to a nearby restaurant to have dinner.

India maintained their clean sheet against Pakistan in and now Men in Blue have a 7-0 record against arch-rival Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated India in finals, but ever since that performance, the team has had a dismal show in the ODI format and the side has failed to do anything of substance.

Pakistan Board also already said that they would hold a review of the team's performance after the ends.

Pakistan has so far won just one match in the ongoing They defeated tournament hosts England, but they suffered losses at the hands of West Indies, Australia, and India.

Their match against had gotten abandoned due to rain and they are placed at the eight position in the tournament standings with just three points.

Pakistan next takes on on June 23.

