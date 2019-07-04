R. Kelly wants ex-wife to stop speaking about him publicly

Singer-songwriter R. Kelly doesn't want his ex-wife Andrea Kelly to speak about him publically.

Lawyers of the singer asked a judge in Chicago to charge a fine and jail his former wife for breaking a confidentiality clause in their divorce agreement, reported Billboard.

Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg said in a recent filing that Andrea appeared "on countless media outlets disparaging Robert Kelly and making accusations and charges," reported Chicago Sun-Times as cited by Billboard.

Andrea's lawyer said that the singer has broken the confidentiality agreement himself many times.

The couple's divorce has garnered attention since the 52-year-old singer was jailed for three days in March for failing to pay about USD 160,000 in child support. The next hearing in the case will take place on July 10.

The singer is facing more than 20 sexual misconduct counts in Cook County criminal courts alleging that he abused and assaulted women. However, the singer has denied all the allegations levelled against him.

Last month, the 52-year-old singer pleaded not guilty to 11 new charges in his sexual assault and sexual abuse case, according to his attorney.

Much of the sexual misconduct Kelly is accused of happened in the 1990s but in 2017, Illinois passed a bill that eliminated the statutes of limitations for all felony criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse crimes against children.

Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, involving four alleged victims, including three who prosecutors say were underage girls. The charges cover allegations from 1998 to 2010.

In May, a grand jury indicted him with 11 more charges pertaining to one of those four accusers. Those charges included not only aggravated criminal sexual abuse but also more serious charges -- aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

A person convicted of Class X felonies can be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. Class 1 and 2 felonies generally carry lower maximum penalties.

The singer has faced accusations of abuse and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women for more than two decades.

