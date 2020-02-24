IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore's training camp to begin from Mar 21

-
As the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is set to begin on March 29,2020, director of cricket Mike Hesson on Monday confirmed that Royal Challengers Bangalore's training camp will commence from March 21.
": UPDATE: In reply to many queries re:@RCBTweets Training camp.....Our full squad camp starts on 21st March in #Bengaluru the majority of International and Domestic player commitments are finished at that time. Individual work still happening prior to then also Thumbs up #RCB," Hesson tweeted.
RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in its first match of IPL 2020 on March 31.
In the players' auction for 2020, RCB managed to acquire Chris Morris (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Kane Richardson (Australia), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka), Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe (Australia), Pavan Deshpande.
The side's performance in the premier T20 tournament has not been up to the mark as the side finished last during the 2017 and 2019 campaign.
In 2018, it finished at the sixth spot.
RCB's last best performance came in 2016 as they made it to the finals of the tournament.