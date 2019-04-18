Villagers boycott voting in Fatehpur Sikri over development

Anguished over dismal development works, residents of a village in in refused to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

Around 650 voters of Mangoli village of Lok Sabha constituency boycotted the polling completely, alleging that their village had not received its share of development works.

The villagers are struggling with an acute shortage of water for drinking and irrigation. There is no proper system of garbage segregation in the village, they also alleged.

The protesting villagers said that they will vote only after the gives them in writing to resolve their woes.

Sitting MLA and district authorities were trying to persuade them.

is contesting from the Lok Sabha seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)