Want to meet, share with PM my dream of representing India:Hanaya Nisar

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi accuses Congress of 'trying to influence, weaken' judiciary
PM Modi meets Abe, urges Japanese businessmen to engage more with India
CJI Ranjan Gogoi's wisdom, legal knowledge will benefit country: PM Modi
Union Minister writes to over 300 bishops listing Modi govt's achievements
PM Modi, Macron to receive UN's 'Champions of the Earth Award' today
-
Hanaya Nisar, the rising young martial artist who was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat, wants to meet him and talk about her dream of representing the country.
"I want to meet the PM in person and talk to him about my dream to represent the country," the 12-year-old, who won the gold medal in Karate Championship in Korea, told ANI on Sunday in an exclusive interview.
PM Modi, in his 51st ‘Mann Ki Baat’ addressed to the nation, heaped praises on Hanaya for clinching the gold medal. "12-year-old Hanaya from Anantnag in Kashmir has won a gold medal in Karate Championship in Korea. She trained hard with perseverance and fervour, studied its nuances and proved herself. On behalf of all countrymen, I wish her a bright future," he said.
Reflecting on the appreciation she received from the PM, the yellow belt martial artist said, "When PM Narendra Modi complimented me, I felt really good. It was a proud feeling for me. I have had never expected that he would take my name. But now that he has taken my name, I want to focus more on my game and achieve even more"
"Not only me, but the other athletes must also have felt motivated that they should work harder so that someday the PM takes their name as well," she added.
Hanaya, who has been performing for the past four years, also said "appreciation is very important and whoever gets it, fares well."
"When I won my first medal, it was a bronze. I presented my medal at home and my family appreciated it but I didn't felt good because I knew it was the third position, the third medal.”
“But when family supported me, my willpower increased and I was determined if I will practice harder I will be able to clinch the gold medal. It happens, if you get the support you do well," she concluded.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU