WB: 3 arrested in connection with man's death during Congress-TMC clashes

West Bengal's (CEO) Ariz Aftab on Tuesday informed that three persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a man during clashes between and TMC workers.

The deceased, identified as Tiyarul Kalam, died during clashes between and TMC workers in Baligram, Murshidabad earlier today.

Sharing details of the action initiated in this regard, Aftab said, " members of the victim have registered a complaint against six persons. The police have arrested three persons so far and further investigation is underway."

Earlier in the day, had asked the to order the immediate arrest of those involved in the killing of Kalam, who was standing in the queue to cast his vote.

The said that Kalam, who was waiting for his turn to vote, got injured. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Violence broke out after TMC workers accused Congress supporters of indulging in proxy voting at the booth.

